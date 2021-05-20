Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was much hotter than the past few days, with highs in the 80s. This is well above-average for this time of year. This was thanks to a high-pressure system in the east, which is dragging warm air from the south into our region. This system will stick around for the next few days, so expect highs in the 80s for the next few days. Tonight, lows will be in the upper-50s, with skies being mostly clear, so tonight will be a nice evening, and a good break from the heat. Tomorrow afternoon, expect sunny skies and highs reaching the mid-80s, so it will be another hot, but beautiful day. Friday also brings another day of sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s, although we will see some more clouds moving into our area. Over the weekend, the area of high pressure shifts to the southwest of WV, which means we’ll see more clouds moving in. It’s not until Sunday and next week that frontal boundaries break through the area of high-pressure and move into WV. This will mean plenty of rain showers and thunderstorms moving into the area, so we will see some rain moving in. Also, expect more humid conditions and highs in the 80s once again. Once again, you’ll want to stay hydrated next week, and you might want an umbrella as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the upper-50s. Winds will be light, so it might feel a little warm. Other than that, not a bad night. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Another very warm, sunny day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-80s, so you’ll want to drink plenty of water. On the bright side, it will be sunny, so not a bad day tomorrow. High: 84.

Friday: A few more clouds move into WV, but other than that, it won’t be too bad of a day. Temperatures will still be above-average, with highs in the mid-80s. High: 86.

Saturday: More clouds move into the area, giving a mix of Sun and clouds. Ultimately, we’ll still be dry and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. High: 84.

