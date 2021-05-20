McKinney and Boulden Named Class AA All-State Second Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney and South Harrison’s Corey Boulden were both named Class AA All-State Second Team selections.

McKinney led the Rebels to their first-ever state tournament appearance. The senior averaged 19 points, six rebounds and four steals.

As a sophomore, Boulden notched 16 points, six rebounds and four assists per game for the the Hawks. Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught and Braxton County’s Jett Cogar both earned honorable mention honors.

CLASS AA ALL-STATE TEAM as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association

First team

Player School Ht. Cl.

Grant Barnhart St. Mary’s 6-3 Jr.

Sam Cremeans Williamstown 6-5 Sr.

Curtis Litton Clay County 6-7 Jr.

Isaac McKneely (captain) Poca 6-4 Jr.

Brayden Miller Roane County 6-0 Sr.

Aiden Satterfield Charleston Catholic 6-7 Sr.

Zion Suddeth Charleston Catholic 6-0 Sr.

Tanner Whitten Wyoming East 6-2 Jr.

Second team

Corey Boulden South Harrison 6-3 Soph.

Matthew Carte Ravenswood 6-1 Soph.

Xavier Caruthers (captain) Williamstown 6-2 Sr.

Brody Dalton Chapmanville 6-5 Soph.

Graden McKinney Ritchie County 5-10 Sr.

Nathan Murray Wirt County 5-9 Sr.

A.J. Williams Liberty-Raleigh 6-5 Jr.

Trevor Williamson Magnolia 6-2 Jr.

Honorable Mention

Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic; Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca; Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s; Chase York, Wyoming East;

