McKinney and Boulden Named Class AA All-State Second Team

Ritchie County’s Haught and Braxton County’s Cogar earn honorable mention honors
Graden McKinney
Graden McKinney(wdtv)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney and South Harrison’s Corey Boulden were both named Class AA All-State Second Team selections.

McKinney led the Rebels to their first-ever state tournament appearance. The senior averaged 19 points, six rebounds and four steals.

As a sophomore, Boulden notched 16 points, six rebounds and four assists per game for the the Hawks. Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught and Braxton County’s Jett Cogar both earned honorable mention honors.

CLASS AA ALL-STATE TEAM as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association

First team

Player                                  School                          Ht.        Cl.

Grant Barnhart                     St. Mary’s                     6-3        Jr.

Sam Cremeans                    Williamstown                6-5        Sr.

Curtis Litton                         Clay County                  6-7        Jr.

Isaac McKneely (captain)    Poca                             6-4        Jr.

Brayden Miller                     Roane County               6-0       Sr.

Aiden Satterfield                  Charleston Catholic       6-7       Sr.

Zion Suddeth                       Charleston Catholic       6-0       Sr.

Tanner Whitten                    Wyoming East                6-2      Jr.

Second team

Corey Boulden                    South Harrison              6-3       Soph.

Matthew Carte                    Ravenswood                  6-1       Soph.

Xavier Caruthers (captain)   Williamstown                6-2       Sr.

Brody Dalton                       Chapmanville                6-5       Soph.

Graden McKinney               Ritchie County              5-10     Sr.

Nathan Murray                    Wirt County                   5-9       Sr.

A.J. Williams                        Liberty-Raleigh             6-5       Jr.

Trevor Williamson                Magnolia                       6-2       Jr.

Honorable Mention

Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic; Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca;  Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s;  Chase York, Wyoming East;

