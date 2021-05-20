Advertisement

Vincent Eager to Grow In-State Recruiting for WVWC Women’s Basketball

Bobcats had three players from West Virginia on team last year
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - New West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball head coach Brett Vincent is ready to use his Mountain State roots to his advantage.

Vincent is eager to improve in-state recruiting for the Bobcats in his first year at the helm. WVWC had three players from West Virginia last year including Fairmont Senior alum Courtney Wilfong.

When it comes to being knowledgeable about the state, Vincent is as well-versed as they come. He was the head coach of Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball from 1996-1997, led the Lewis County boys from 2001-2004 and guided the Fairmont State men from 2011-2012.

Vincent comes to WVWC after spending nine years at the helm of Chowan University men’s basketball in North Carolina.

