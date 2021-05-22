YPWA hosts a Meet and Greet event for Clarksburg City Council and Water Board candidates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Young ladies in the community have taken an interest in politics.

Early voting already kicked off in Clarksburg. The Young Progressive Women’s Association and the Progressive Women’s Association came together to create a meet and greet event for Clarksburg candidates.

Prior to the event the girls from the YPWA created a list of questions to ask those who were running for City Council and Water Board.

“We are wanting to hear their ideas and their plans for Clarksburg to better understand their goals,” said YPWA member Tamira Singleton.

All the candidates were given the opportunity to do a five-minute introduction about themselves and what they could offer the city.

Then each of those running were asked one question by the girls and fielded their response.

Leader of the YPWA, Betty Felts shared she was proud of the group for chosing to get involved.

“We try not to influence them with politics. In our group, we want them to be educated and read up on their own to make the best decision for them. At this age they do feel like they aren’t heard, because they are too young to vote,” Felts said.

The girls hoped the event would create an opportunity for young people to get more involved in local government.

The date of the election was June 1. However, early voting would be open through May 29.

