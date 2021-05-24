Advertisement

6 Lewis County student-athletes commit to college athletics

Football, track, acro & tumbling, soccer
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Six former Lewis County student-athletes will continue playing sports at the college level.

A duo of football players committed to play in the Mountain East Conference as running back Marshall Hobbs signed with Glenville State and offensive lineman Austin Rowan inked with West Virginia State.

Hobbs amassed over 3,000 yards in his prep career with the Minutemen and was a second team all-state selection as a junior.

In soccer, all-state forward Jonathan Atchison committed to Presentation College in South Dakota & his teammate and goalie Ethan Haught inked with Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Runner Dakota Lough will continue running for the GSC track and field team and former cheerleader Mackenzie Gifford will transition to acro & tumbling at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Juwan Staten
5 sports podcast Episode 19: Juwan Staten
WVU baseball
Mountaineers survive & advance with 8-7 victory over Kansas
Mahoning Valley Scrappers
Black Bears fall to Scrappers in game 2, 7-1
Bridgeport
Bridgeport baseball downs Morgantown, 8-2
Yurish
Fairmont State hires Yurish as next head baseball coach