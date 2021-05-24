6 Lewis County student-athletes commit to college athletics

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Six former Lewis County student-athletes will continue playing sports at the college level.

A duo of football players committed to play in the Mountain East Conference as running back Marshall Hobbs signed with Glenville State and offensive lineman Austin Rowan inked with West Virginia State.

Hobbs amassed over 3,000 yards in his prep career with the Minutemen and was a second team all-state selection as a junior.

In soccer, all-state forward Jonathan Atchison committed to Presentation College in South Dakota & his teammate and goalie Ethan Haught inked with Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Runner Dakota Lough will continue running for the GSC track and field team and former cheerleader Mackenzie Gifford will transition to acro & tumbling at West Virginia Wesleyan.

