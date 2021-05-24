Barbara “June” (Poling) Davis, age 75 of Wickwire Road, Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Darlene.She was born June 13, 1945 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Theodore and Bessie (Williams) Poling.She is survived by three children, Captains Denise (Gary) Stewart, Dallas Davis, and Darlene Bowman (Bradford) all of Grafton; one granddaughter, Dusta McQuinn; one great-grandson, Theodore Michael McQuinn; two brothers, William Poling (Patty) of Fellowsville and Jim Poling (Bonnie) of Grafton; one aunt, Mildred Weaver of Grafton; Donna and John Bohon her “adopted daughter” and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael Cody Stewart; one brother, David Lee Poling and wife Trudy, two sisters, Patricia Larew and Mary Jane Poling who died in infancy; and her ex-husband, Richard Eugene “Dick” Davis.Barbara liked to paint and do crossword puzzles, play on her phone and loved her numerous cats and grand fur babies. She loved her family and spoiling her great-grandson.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, May 27th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow the viewing at 7:00 p.m. with Capt. Gary Stewart officiating. At June’s request, she will then be cremated. Online condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

