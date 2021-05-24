Advertisement

Community Educational Outreach donates to Clarksburg VA Medical Center

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: May. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Community Educational Outreach Service made its annual donation to the VA hospital Monday.

The donation took place in front of the Harrison County Recreation Complex.

Members donated personal hygiene items, comfort care items and entertainment items.

It was a drive-up event where members drive up to the table, unload their donation, and drive away.

The president of the club says this project is worth-while.

There’s a lot of people who are there who have no families. They have nobody to give them nothing so this makes it easier,” said Carolyn Romine.

Romine plans to continue this service for years to come. For more information on how you can donate you can call 304-624-8650.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Experts predict an uptick in travelers on Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials urge caution on roads after several fatal accidents in North Central West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25