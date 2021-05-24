Community Educational Outreach donates to Clarksburg VA Medical Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Community Educational Outreach Service made its annual donation to the VA hospital Monday.

The donation took place in front of the Harrison County Recreation Complex.

Members donated personal hygiene items, comfort care items and entertainment items.

It was a drive-up event where members drive up to the table, unload their donation, and drive away.

The president of the club says this project is worth-while.

There’s a lot of people who are there who have no families. They have nobody to give them nothing so this makes it easier,” said Carolyn Romine.

Romine plans to continue this service for years to come. For more information on how you can donate you can call 304-624-8650.

