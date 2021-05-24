Advertisement

Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

He Faces Eight Total Counts, Including Six for Sexual Assault
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: May. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged on eight counts after he allegedly sexually abused a 15 year-old girl on three separate occasions.

According to state police, 37-year-old John Lunsford, of Glenville, allegedly forced the girl to have sex with him to repay him for help with her homework. In an interview with police in April, Lunsford told state troopers he did help her with homework, but denied making her repay him.

The follow-up forensic interview with the 15 year-old victim, she told troopers Lunsford sexually assaulted her on three different occasions and that she was afraid of him. In the same conversation with police the victim said that Lunsford told her that “she didn’t have to worry about getting pregnant” because he was “fixed.”

Later, the victim told officers that he had shown her multiple pornographic images on his phone.

Lunsford is now facing eight counts, including six for sexual assault.

Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
