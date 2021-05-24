Advertisement

Health experts concerned residents dropping covid precautions too soon

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Five counties in West Virginia have red covid infection rates including Randolph County and health experts are concerned about residents dropping covid precautions a little too soon.

Bonnie Woodrum, who is the infectious disease specialist for the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, worries that the county is headed in the wrong direction.

“People have stopped being careful,” said Woodrum. “People are acting as if the virus is gone and it isn’t.”

But he says it’s not. In Randolph County the infection rate is about 35 per 100,000 people according to the Department of Health and Human Resource’s county alert map.

“Now we’re on the uptick here again and while the precautions have lessened for people who have been vaccinated...Just because a person standing beside you does not have a mask on doesn’t mean that they have been vaccinated,” said Woodrum.

Experts say the percent cumulative positivity rate was 2% last year. Right now it’s two and a half times that with over 5%.

“If we managed to get kids vaccinated before the graduations and proms and such, I think we would’ve had a much lower spike in number of cases,” said Woodrum.

Right now about 40% of West Virginians are vaccinated.

Dr. Mark Povroznik, an infectious disease specialist for united health center agrees with Woodrum.

He said we need to be cautious.

“It will not be safe to do most activities without taking some precautions until 80% of Americans including children are vaccinated,” said Povroznik.

Both offer the public the same diagnose.

“The pandemic is not over,” said Povroznik.

For help finding where you can get a vaccine, call 1-800-232-0233.

