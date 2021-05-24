Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 24, 2021

Stormy today and hot and dry Tuesday.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! I hope you all had a great weekend! As we start the week, you’ll notice a much different weather pattern from last week’s dry conditions and very high temperatures. The shift in the pattern is now allowing a lot more moisture into our area, and the combination of moisture and higher temperatures means instability. Warm, moist air likes to rise, and when it does, clouds form, then showers and possibly thunderstorms. And that’s exactly what happened today. Showers and possibly thunderstorms will continue into the evening, then overnight we should quiet down and dry out a bit. Tuesday will be dry, and because of that, the lack of clouds will mean a very warm day. Some of us may get to 90 and over, similar to days last week. That will really be the only day like that this week. On Wednesday we are back to showers and that will continue on into Saturday morning. Temperatures this week will slowly come down and by Friday our high should only be into the mid to low 70′s. Memorial Day Weekend is looking mostly fine as of now. I would say that Saturday morning could be a carryover from the storms on Friday, but after that things are expected to be drying out and pleasant. Nice skies and average temperatures into Monday.

Tonight: Showers early then clearing: Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 90

Wednesday: Scattered storms High 86

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 25, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast May 25, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast May 25, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 25th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 25 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 25 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin 5 25 2021 Cut-in
Anna Hamelin 5 25 2021 Cut-in