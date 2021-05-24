Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! I hope you all had a great weekend! As we start the week, you’ll notice a much different weather pattern from last week’s dry conditions and very high temperatures. The shift in the pattern is now allowing a lot more moisture into our area, and the combination of moisture and higher temperatures means instability. Warm, moist air likes to rise, and when it does, clouds form, then showers and possibly thunderstorms. And that’s exactly what happened today. Showers and possibly thunderstorms will continue into the evening, then overnight we should quiet down and dry out a bit. Tuesday will be dry, and because of that, the lack of clouds will mean a very warm day. Some of us may get to 90 and over, similar to days last week. That will really be the only day like that this week. On Wednesday we are back to showers and that will continue on into Saturday morning. Temperatures this week will slowly come down and by Friday our high should only be into the mid to low 70′s. Memorial Day Weekend is looking mostly fine as of now. I would say that Saturday morning could be a carryover from the storms on Friday, but after that things are expected to be drying out and pleasant. Nice skies and average temperatures into Monday.

Tonight: Showers early then clearing: Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 90

Wednesday: Scattered storms High 86

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers: High 84

