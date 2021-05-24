Advertisement

Names released in deadly three car accident

According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The names have been released from the deadly three car accident in Monongalia County.

The accident happened this past Friday at the intersection of Route 705 near Willowdale Road.

The passenger Janis Yeager, 66, from Morgantown died at the scene according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, Charles Earle, 68, from Frostburg, MD succumbed to his injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The person driving the truck was transported to Ruby Memorial complaining of a back injury.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not known.

According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.

The Monongalia Sheriff Deputies were aided by the Star City VFD and Mon EMS.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
With the Mylan plant closing, Morgantown wonders what’s next

Latest News

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
Cheat Drowning
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
City of Clarksburg installing security cameras in hopes to deter crime
City of Clarksburg installing security cameras in hopes to deter crime
Purple Heart
Purple Heart