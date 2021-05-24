Names released in deadly three car accident

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The names have been released from the deadly three car accident in Monongalia County.

The accident happened this past Friday at the intersection of Route 705 near Willowdale Road.

The passenger Janis Yeager, 66, from Morgantown died at the scene according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, Charles Earle, 68, from Frostburg, MD succumbed to his injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The person driving the truck was transported to Ruby Memorial complaining of a back injury.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not known.

According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.

The Monongalia Sheriff Deputies were aided by the Star City VFD and Mon EMS.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.