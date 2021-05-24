Pauline Shingleton West Hull, 90, of Walkersville, passed away from dementia on Friday, May 21, 2021. She passed under the compassionate care of Stonerise Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.Pauline was born in Clarksburg on September 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Roy Franklin Shingleton and Pauline Bertha Vest Shingleton.First, Pauline married Richard Lee West in January of 1951, and he preceded her in death in September of 1959. After losing her first love, Pauline found true love again and married Richard Allen Hull on June 1, 1962. They shared a life for almost 54 years before his passing on February 9, 2016. After losing not one but two loves, Pauline felt lost and broken hearted but she has joined them both in Heaven and shares joy with them once again. In addition to her parents and husbands, Pauline was preceded in death by two daughters: Debra West Nelson and Sharon West; and two brothers: Lawrence “Pickle” Shingleton and wife, Betty, and Jerome Shingleton and wife, June.Forever cherishing their memories of Pauline are three children: Marsha Skinner and husband, Roy, of Walkersville, Steve Hull and wife, Libby, of Jane Lew, and Mary Burdi and husband, Aldo, of Goodyear, AZ; six grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Amy Lanham and husband, John, Jason Skinner and wife, Ruth, Rhonda Brown, Amanda Boyd and husband, Joe, Mariesa Burdi, and Christopher Burdi and wife, Tomoko; six great-grandchildren: Zachary Skinner and wife, Ali, Kaitlyn Boyd, Abigail and Zyla Lanham, and Sarah, Karen, and Kayla Burdi; one great-great-granddaughter, Klein Skinner; two sisters: Dorothy Paugh and husband, Bob, of Conway, PA, and Shirley Shingleton of Stonewood; one brother-in-law, Gene Hull and wife, Sandy, of Cable, OH; and several nieces and nephews.Pauline spent over twelve years as a secretary at Allegheny Nuclear Surveys in Weston. She was a wonderful cook and cherished her role as homemaker. Pauline loved hosting family and holiday gatherings where everyone knew they were loved and laughter ran rampant through the house. According to her children and grandchildren, she made the best homemade bread, blackberry and strawberry jelly, and meatballs and you never left her househungry. In her spare time, Pauline enjoyed cuddling up with a good book or listening to some Merle Haggard. She was the strongest woman her family had ever met and a wonderful example to her children and grandchildren.Pauline’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Graveside Inurnment will be held at McCutcheon Chapel Cemetery at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Pauline Mae Hull. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.