Advertisement

US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members

Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to new U.S. Navy guidance.(Source: US Navy, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Navy has become the first branch in the U.S. military to issue service-wide incentives for sailors who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Updated guidance issued Monday stresses the safety of the vaccines and their impact on Navy operations.

According to the latest measures, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before a deployment.

In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships and at port calls.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering extra days off and have reduced restrictions on freedom of movement for vaccinated service members, as well as increased access to gyms and other facilities.

But these programs have only been instituted at the base level. It doesn’t apply fully across either service.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense is not considering a standard incentive program for the entire military.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station
Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport...
Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found
Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event