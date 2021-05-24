Advertisement

West Virginia road named for native, musician Bill Withers

Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2006. The...
Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2006. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Monday for his musical contributions. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)(REED SAXON | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia native Bill Withers has been honored with a road named in his honor.

“Bill Withers Memorial Road” is the new name for Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, the state Department of Transportation said.

The musician died at the age of 81 in 2020. He is best known for writing and recording “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Division of Highways installed a sign last week renaming the road. The move was passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month.

“The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Experts predict an uptick in travelers on Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials urge caution on roads after several fatal accidents in North Central West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25