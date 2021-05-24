WVU pitcher Wolf named second team all-Big 12

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf has been named an all-Big 12 second team selection.

The senior posted a 5-5 mark with a 3.26 ERA in 2021 and was third in the Big 12 with 97 strikeouts.

Senior outfielder & catcher Paul McIntosh and junior OF Austin Davis were tabbed honorable mention selections.

Freshmen lefty Ben Hampton and infielder Mikey Kluska earned spots on the All-Freshman Team.

The Mountaineers are the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 tournament and will play No. 9 Kansas in a single elimination game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

