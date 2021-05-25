Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 25th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures approach 90 degrees once more, and we should see a dry and fairly cloudless day. Although it will be warm, it will be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors if you have the opportunity. Tomorrow, rain returns, beginning after breakfast and sticking around for the rest of the day. It also looks like this rain could be associated with some thunderstorm activity though, so make sure you’re staying safe. This rain keeps our temperatures in the low 80s, and the showers continue overnight. On Thursday, we will reach the low 80s once again, under much drier skies. There still could be a couple of isolated sprinkles, but it will be a much drier and brighter day. Friday will be another rainy day, with rain beginning early in the morning and lasting throughout the day. From about 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., we will have a chance for storms, and we’ll continue to track these for you as the system gets closer. Our temperatures on Friday fall into the 70s, and then on Saturday, our highs will be in the 60s, as more rainfall is expected to come down throughout the entire day. So far though, Sunday looks like it will be a nice day, with clear and dryer skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today: A quiet morning gives way to afternoon rain and storms. High: 81.

Tonight: Temperatures fall and clouds move in. Low: 67.

Wednesday: Rain begins in the morning and continues through the day. High: 84.

Thursday: A break from the rain. High: 82.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.