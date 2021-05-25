Black Bears make MLB Draft League debut in loss to Scrappers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Black Bear baseball returned to Monongalia County Ballpark on Monday night.

West Virginia made its debut as a founding member of the MLB Draft League, hosting Mahoning Valley.

The Bears fell to the Scrappers, 8-1.

It was a meeting of former MLB players as West Virginia skipper Jedd Gyorko made his managerial debut against Mahoning Valley manager and 15-year MLB veteran Coco Crisp.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

