Black Bears make MLB Draft League debut in loss to Scrappers
West Virginia falls to Mahoning Valley, 8-1
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Black Bear baseball returned to Monongalia County Ballpark on Monday night.
West Virginia made its debut as a founding member of the MLB Draft League, hosting Mahoning Valley.
The Bears fell to the Scrappers, 8-1.
It was a meeting of former MLB players as West Virginia skipper Jedd Gyorko made his managerial debut against Mahoning Valley manager and 15-year MLB veteran Coco Crisp.
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
