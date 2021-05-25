Bridging the Great Health Divide: Free Healthcare clinic provides treatment to those in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Health Access, a free healthcare clinic in Clarksburg, is helping to bridge the health divide one patient at a time.

Health Access accepts patients who are uninsured or cannot afford healthcare. The clinic was founded in 1992 by citizens concerned about the lack of access to healthcare. Health Access differs from other clinics because it’s completely free and they don’t charge a co-pay.

Health Access patient Steven Tate says this is the best place to come if you don’t have insurance. “They’re just - they’re loving people, they’re out to help you, they’re good people, all around,” said Tate. Because of Health Access, he was able to get a new set of teeth and later, got his nose fixed.

Executive Director of Health Access Jim Harris says there’s still an access issue to healthcare for the working poor, and that’s what the staff strives to change. The staff treats many patients at the clinic and if they can’t provide the care a patient needs, such as surgery, they make arrangements for the patients to go somewhere else. Harris says, “We don’t have a social worker on staff, but all of us and the team here really play those roles in connecting resources to the person’s needs.”

To schedule an appointment at Health Access call (304) 622-2708.

