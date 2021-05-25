Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Free Healthcare clinic provides treatment to those in need

By Sydney Hartman
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Health Access, a free healthcare clinic in Clarksburg, is helping to bridge the health divide one patient at a time.

Health Access accepts patients who are uninsured or cannot afford healthcare. The clinic was founded in 1992 by citizens concerned about the lack of access to healthcare. Health Access differs from other clinics because it’s completely free and they don’t charge a co-pay.

Health Access patient Steven Tate says this is the best place to come if you don’t have insurance. “They’re just - they’re loving people, they’re out to help you, they’re good people, all around,” said Tate. Because of Health Access, he was able to get a new set of teeth and later, got his nose fixed.

Executive Director of Health Access Jim Harris says there’s still an access issue to healthcare for the working poor, and that’s what the staff strives to change. The staff treats many patients at the clinic and if they can’t provide the care a patient needs, such as surgery, they make arrangements for the patients to go somewhere else. Harris says, “We don’t have a social worker on staff, but all of us and the team here really play those roles in connecting resources to the person’s needs.”

To schedule an appointment at Health Access call (304) 622-2708.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Experts predict an uptick in travelers on Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials urge caution on roads after several fatal accidents in North Central West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25