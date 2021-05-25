Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 233 new cases, 7 additional deaths

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 233 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 160,587.

A total of 887,388 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 722,836 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,782.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Morgan County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year old female from Lincoln County.

“When we lose someone we love, the grief can be hard to bear,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We can and must stop COVID-19 through vaccination. Visit www.vaccines.gov to see all options for clinics.”

DHHR officials said 5,341 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).

