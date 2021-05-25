Advertisement

Devan Michael Scott

Devan Michael Scott
Devan Michael Scott(Devan Michael Scott)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Devan Michael Scott, 27, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. Devan was born Wednesday, January 5, 1994, in Elkins, a son of Michael Allen Scott and Virginia Ellen “Jenni” Fortney. Left to cherish Devan’s memory are five siblings, Daryan Scott of Elkins, Ezra Scott of Elkins, Bethany Fortney of Elkins, Jayda Scott of Beverly, and Saige Scott of Beverly, grandparents, Rick and Loretta Walters, Kathy Elswick, Dessie Wilson, and Ellen and Denver Fortney, and several friends and extended family. Devan was a graduate of Tygart Valley Christian Academy. He was a handy man of all sorts including doing work with his father in maintenance at Aero Mobile Parks. He was quite the fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters while boating, hiking, taking expeditions, and exploring fire towers. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 12pm until 1pm, the funeral hour. The family’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Devan Michael Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Mary Nell Neal
Mary Nell Neal
Gerald Wayne Ramsburg
Gerald Wayne Ramsburg
Pauline Shingleton West Hull
Pauline Shingleton West Hull
Barbara “June” (Poling) Davis
Barbara “June” (Poling) Davis