BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior wrestler Zach Anderson will continue to participate in his favorite sport in college.

The 2021 182 pound state runner-up inked with Fairmont State’s wrestling program on Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson was also the runner-up in the 2021 Region I A-AA tournament.

THE ZACH ATTACK

