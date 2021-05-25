Former Mountaineer ace Manoah primed for MLB call-up
11th overall pick in 2019 MLB Draft
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time.
Former Mountaineer ace Alek Manoah is set to receive his first major league call-up.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reporting that Manoah will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday when they visit the New York Yankees.
Manoah has sliced through Triple-A this season, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.5 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 18 innings for the Buffalo Bisons.
He is currently rated as the Blue Jays No. 5 prospect.
