Former Mountaineer ace Manoah primed for MLB call-up

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time.

Former Mountaineer ace Alek Manoah is set to receive his first major league call-up.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reporting that Manoah will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday when they visit the New York Yankees.

Manoah has sliced through Triple-A this season, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.5 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 18 innings for the Buffalo Bisons.

He is currently rated as the Blue Jays No. 5 prospect.

Blue Jays promoting their top pitching prospect, right-hander Alek Manoah, to start Wednesday against the Yankees, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 24, 2021

