Gerald Wayne Ramsburg, 74, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born in Weston on January 4, 1947, a son of the late Rensel Gerald Ramsburg and Agatha Grae Salisbury Ramsburg. On June 5, 1970, Gerald married Patricia “Pattie” Jay. Together they shared 50 great years. Gerald is survived by his wife; two children: Lara Ramsburg of Sewickley, PA, and Jared Ramsburg of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Denise Carson of Weston; his beloved Sheepadoodle, Rambo; one cousin, Karl Swisher of Jane Lew; and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gerald graduated from Weston High School in 1965 and continued his education at Glenville State College on a baseball scholarship. During his time at Glenville State, Gerald was a member of the Theta XI Fraternity and bowling team. He spent the better part of five decades in the coal, oil and gas industries where he was a well-respected executive. Gerald also served as chairman of the WV Mining and Reclamation Association in the early 90′s. His love of music was evident as he was an active member of various rock bands throughout his life including the Philly Loo Byrd and Smoke. Gerald played all along the eastern seaboard as a lead guitarist and vocalist. In addition to his music, Gerald was a huge, lifelong West Virginia Mountaineer sports fan and he especially enjoyed basketball. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gerald Wayne Ramsburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

