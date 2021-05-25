Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 25, 2021

Stormy today and hot and dry Tuesday.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! A warm but beautiful day out there. Compared to yesterday with all those showers and thunderstorms, we are looking at a much drier day. A few of us did get a quick shower this afternoon, but most were small and short-lived. Tonight we’ll see a partly cloudy evening as well as a nice start to Wednesday morning. Starting in the afternoon we’ll start to see an increasing chance across the region for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. This will all be before a cold front, with possible severe thunderstorms along its boundary, pushes through later in the evening. Thursday will be a more seasonal day with temperatures in the low 80′s and a lower of showers. I expect Friday to be a drencher at times because of a system moving through. These showers and thunderstorms will likely extend into the beginning of Saturday too. But for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend, it is looking really nice with milder temperatures.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 67

Wednesday: Clouds and showers on the increase: High 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy: 83

Friday: Stormy: High 75

