Mary Nell Neal, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born in Sutton on June 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Odus Lively and Ocie Skinner Lively. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by three siblings: Betty Steele, Helen Stewart, and Charles Lively. On March 8, 1958, Mary said “I Do” to the love of her life, Rollie Jackson Neal Jr. Together they shared over 63 wonderful years of marriage and he will miss her dearly. Mary was proud to serve as a military wife to Rollie during his 20 year plus Air Force career. Forever cherishing their memories of Mary are her husband; two children: Steven Todd Neal and wife, Erica, of Lancaster, OH, and Jeffrey Scott Neal and wife, Teresa, of North Carolina; four grandchildren: Brittany Dailey and husband, Chris, Taylor Highland and husband, Patrick, Victoria Lockwood and husband, Daniel, and Andrick Neal; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Lively and wife, Mahala, of Cross Lanes, WV; and several nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Braxton County High School and spent several years as a telephone operator with C & P Phone Company. Once she married Rollie, she spent most of her days caring for her home and family. Mary cherished her role of homemaker and loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to June Jett for her exceptional care and support during this difficult time. Mary’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Nell Neal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.