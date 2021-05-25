Officials urge caution on roads after several fatal accidents in North Central West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Six people have died in vehicle accidents in North Central West Virginia over the past week. While the causes for these accidents may vary and some are still under investigation, the accidents all carry one through-line, they all happened as the summer weather began moving into the area.

“Well the weather has been, over the last few weeks, it has really warmed up. I think people are really getting out of the house, I think some of the [COVID-19] restrictions have been reduced. So, I think all of that comes into play,” said Chief Deputy Mark Ralston of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

He says his office is preparing for Memorial Day weekend, a time when more people are on the road and traveling.

“Memorial Day, usually and historically, is one of the busier travel days. With more vehicles you end up getting more fatalities statistically over the last several years,” Chief Ralston said.

He urges drivers to remain vigilant, avoid drunk driving and make sure your vehicle is conditioned for distance you plan to travel over the long weekend.

While this may be the first time some are hitting the roads for a long trip after a year of lockdowns, motorcyclists began hitting the roads in April.

“Whenever the weather starts improving, you are going to see more motorcyclists on the road,” said Aimee Cantrell, spokesperson for the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The WVGHSP is the organization that promotes safety through campaigns like “Click It or Ticket.” This month, their campaign is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

“In four seconds, a motorcycle can travel the length of a football field going [the speed limit],” said Cantrell. “But because they are smaller they may be harder to see so we just want to remind motorists, watch out for motorcycles. You are going to see a lot of them on the road.”

