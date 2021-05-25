Advertisement

One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County

Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash along I-79 south bound at mile marker 145.

State Police pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to witnesses statements, it’s believed the motorcycle driver lost control due to the weather and struck a guardrail.

No other vehicles were involved in then accident authorities said.

The victims identify has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

