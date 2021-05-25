Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that a white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges.

Investigators said they’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime.

The women who were struck, Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey, were treated at a hospital and released.

They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.

O’Quinn’s first court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station
Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport...
Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found
Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event