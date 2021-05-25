Advertisement

Police: Md. man crashes car into station after trying to run over officers

By WBAL Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WBAL) – A Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to run over police officers and then crashing his vehicle into a police station.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Havre de Grace police station Monday as crews repaired the severely damaged entrance.

“The police department got a phone call from a subject stating he wanted to kill a police officer,” said Havre de Grace police Cpl. Ken Terry.

Following that warning Sunday night, authorities said 28-year-old Timothy Kahl intentionally crashed his vehicle into the lobby of the building.

“There is a dispatcher inside to the left, but the area where he crashed in, there was nobody inside, thank God, because there is only about a foot on either side of the vehicle that you could stand in, and if there were somebody in there, he would have hit somebody,” Terry said.

Police said they’re familiar with Kahl.

According to neighbors, he sometimes acts out, but never violently.

“He went on a rampage,” neighbor Sheila Keyes said of Sunday’s incident.

Keyes heard several crashes and feared her new car was involved.

“I just sat up on the side of my bed and said, ‘That’s my car. Someone just hit my car,’” Keyes said. “And I looked out the window, and my car was pushed up on my porch, almost into my house.”

Neighbor Arthur Bell’s car was also badly damaged. He just finished making final payments on it.

“It definitely caused enough damage for me not to get to work this morning,” Bell said Monday.

Police dispatched units to Kahl’s neighborhood. They said Kahl attempted to run over officers when they ordered him to stop.

Investigators said he then headed to the police station, where he crashed through the front door.

Police said they used a Taser to restrain Kahl after he got out of his vehicle and tried to attack officers.

“Our officers did use a lot of restraint in apprehending this subject, and they only used the force necessary to get him under control,” Terry said. “It came out as a win-win. Nobody got hurt.”

Kahl was arrested and taken to a hospital. He’s now at the Harford County Detention Center.

