Residents upset about cemetery conditions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of the tombstones at East Oak Grove Cemetery are hidden by grass that has grown feet tall throughout the burial ground.

“I come out here at least monthly to visit my parents’ marker and to maintain it. When I came out on Sunday, I was so embarrassed at the situation that I saw,” said Brenda Deane. Deane has been coming to the cemetery since 2000 after her father was buried. Since then, her mother, uncle and grandparents have also been buried in the same vicinity.

Deane says she has made an effort to keep the area around her loved ones clear and many others are doing the same. She says the lack of up-keep is shocking. “It’s usually been pretty well maintained,” she said. “There are a few times it’s been bad, when we had a storm and all the branches were down, which is understandable, but as far as the grass needing manicured this is the worst I have seen.”

This is not the first time 5 News has reported on the cemetery. Back in 2019, around this time of year, residents were bringing up the same problem. 5 News reached out to East Oak, but they did not respond. In 2019, they said they were understaffed and didn’t have the proper equipment to handle all the upkeep needed.

Deane says something needs to change. “Memorial Day being the busiest time, in my opinion, and loved ones coming out here, you would want a very well-manicured facility where your loved ones are buried and to see this is, is just embarrassing.”

