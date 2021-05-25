Advertisement

Upshur County man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting and soliciting juvenile

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.

Amos Lee Spears has been charged with third-degree sexual assault and solicitation of a minor after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Spears, 30, communicated with the victim via mobile cell phone “to entice and solicit sexual acts,” according to the criminal complaint.

Spears is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a $75,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Experts predict an uptick in travelers on Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials urge caution on roads after several fatal accidents in North Central West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25