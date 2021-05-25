Upshur County man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting and soliciting juvenile

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.

Amos Lee Spears has been charged with third-degree sexual assault and solicitation of a minor after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Spears, 30, communicated with the victim via mobile cell phone “to entice and solicit sexual acts,” according to the criminal complaint.

Spears is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a $75,000 bail.

