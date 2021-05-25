Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25

John Halterman: Hey, are you a federal employee? Well, here are four things that I think federal employees need to know to successfully retire. Number one, you gotta figure out your pension and what option you’re going to take and then what’s it’s impact on your spouse at your death. Number two, you gotta understand what you’re going to do with your TSP. Because what you now have to do is you have to convert that to where you have an income to maintain your standard of living and at the same time you need it to last the rest of your life. Number three, you gotta decide, what are you going to do with your insurance options? You know, what will you do with your life insurance, what will you do with long-term care. And then number four, you gotta decide how are you going to set up your estate properly? Because proper set-up of your estate ensures that your estate will transfer to your loved ones in the most efficient and tax-advantageous way. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

