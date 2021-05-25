Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Hey, are you a federal employee? Well, here are four things that I think federal employees need to know to successfully retire. Number one, you gotta figure out your pension and what option you’re going to take and then what’s it’s impact on your spouse at your death. Number two, you gotta understand what you’re going to do with your TSP. Because what you now have to do is you have to convert that to where you have an income to maintain your standard of living and at the same time you need it to last the rest of your life. Number three, you gotta decide, what are you going to do with your insurance options? You know, what will you do with your life insurance, what will you do with long-term care. And then number four, you gotta decide how are you going to set up your estate properly? Because proper set-up of your estate ensures that your estate will transfer to your loved ones in the most efficient and tax-advantageous way. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex

Latest News

Men running for city council share their personal stories on how they would help Bridgeport.
The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Residents upset about cemetery conditions
Experts predict an uptick in travelers on Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials urge caution on roads after several fatal accidents in North Central West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 25