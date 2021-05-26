Advertisement

5 sports podcast Episode 19: Juwan Staten

Former Mountaineer point guard
Juwan Staten
Juwan Staten(wdtv)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard (2012-15) Juwan Staten joins Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau for the latest episode of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Staten took a break from his professional basketball career in 2021 and returned to WVU as both a graduate student & a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team.

After the season, he started the Hard 2 Guard Skills Academy where he now trains players from grade school up through the college ranks.

Staten is also the AAU coach of the West Virginia Gold this summer with 16-17 year old players from North Central West Virginia.

The former WVU standout has not given up his playing career just yet. Staten is set to play for Best Virginia in the upcoming The Basketball Tournament in Charleston in July and is also leaving the door open to return overseas to play next year.

Watch the full episode in the video above or listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

