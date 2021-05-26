Amber Alert issued for Marion County child
Amber alert for Marion and surrounding counties
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - An Amber alert has been issued for Marion county as well as the surrounding areas.
3 year old Emmalina Hinnerman was abducted by her paternal grandmother, 46 year old Rose Mary Glaspell.
They were last seen leaving Country Club Road in Fairmont, in a gray car on Saturday, May 22 2021.
If you have any information contact the Marion County Sherriff’s Department at 304-367-5300.
Stick with 5 news as this story develops.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.