Amber Alert issued for Marion County child

Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - An Amber alert has been issued for Marion county as well as the surrounding areas.

3 year old Emmalina Hinnerman was abducted by her paternal grandmother, 46 year old Rose Mary Glaspell.

They were last seen leaving Country Club Road in Fairmont, in a gray car on Saturday, May 22 2021.

If you have any information contact the Marion County Sherriff’s Department at 304-367-5300.

