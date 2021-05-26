Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Marion County child

Amber alert for Marion and surrounding counties
amber alert
amber alert(WSAZ)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - An Amber alert has been issued for Marion county as well as the surrounding areas.

3 year old Emmalina Hinnerman was abducted by her paternal grandmother, 46 year old Rose Mary Glaspell.

They were last seen leaving Country Club Road in Fairmont, in a gray car on Saturday, May 22 2021.

If you have any information contact the Marion County Sherriff’s Department at 304-367-5300.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Monongalia County Preacher allegedly films boys using church restroom
Police said victim was pronounced dead at the scene
One person dead after motorcycle crash along I-79 in Monongalia County
According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.
Names released in deadly three car accident
Money
West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex
Gilmer County Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing 15 Year-Old to Repay Him With Sex