Anissa Lynn Jenkins Wills, 49, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Friday, May 21, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown surrounded by family after battling a short illness. She was born Friday, March 3, 1972, in Elkins, a daughter of Kathryn “Kathy” Reed Corley of Elkins and Victor Jenkins of San Angelo, Texas. Left to cherish her memory are three children, Brian Jenkins of Elkins, Deanna Helon, of Montrose, and Cortney Wills, of Beverly, one grandson, Karter Lipscomb, of Montrose, step-mother Debbie Jenkins, four siblings, Jo Beth, Matt, and Chris Stoehner, and Billy Jenkins, all of Texas, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Proceeding her in death was one sister, Katrina Corley, grandson Hunter Allen Underwood, her maternal grandparents Katy Weese and Don Reed, her paternal grandparents, Vanessa Finlen Chadbolt and Rutherford Jenkins, and paternal uncle Ray Jenkins. She attended the schools of Randolph County and was a homemaker. Anissa enjoyed spending time with her grandson, family and friends. She also enjoyed playing on the computer with friends. She was a very proud mother and grandmother. The family’s request for cremation has been honored. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday May 29, 2021 from 12 to 2pm. Pastor Ann Fretwell will conduct a memorial service at 1:30pm. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Anissa Lynn Jenkins Wills. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.