Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today rise into the low to mid-80s, and we start the day off with some sun. However, clouds build around lunch time, and we have a chance for some rain and thunderstorms beginning around 5 PM. The storms should end by midnight though, and we’ll see a much calmer day tomorrow. On Thursday, high temperatures will sit right around eighty degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds and an overall beautiful day. On Friday, the clouds are ready to return, and we’ll see sprinkles that turn into thunderstorms for the afternoon as well as some gusty winds throughout the day. The system drags a cold front through our area, so our temperatures will drop into the 70s. Temperatures continue to fall heading into Saturday, where our highs will be just above 60 degrees. This will be another rainy and dreary day, but sunshine is coming. By Sunday, clouds will clear and temperatures begin to climb again. Sunday will be sunny and mild, what temperature is in the upper sixties. Then, Memorial Day will be sunny and gorgeous, with fairly clear skies and dry conditions.

Today: A quiet morning gives way to afternoon rain and storms. High: 84.

Tonight: Temperatures fall and clouds part. Low: 61.

Thursday: A break from the rain. High: 80.

Friday: Rain returns, with storms through the afternoon and evening. High: 75.

