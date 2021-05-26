Black Bears fall to Scrappers in game 2, 7-1
West Virginia begins the season 0-2
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For a second consecutive night, West Virginia could not get their offense going as the Black Bears fell to the Scrappers, 7-1.
They’ll travel to Frederick for a 2-game set beginning on Wednesday.
Christian Lucio went 2-for-4 with a ground rule double. The WV pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts on the evening.
