Bridgeport baseball downs Morgantown, 8-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a AAAA clash on Tuesday in Harrison County, the home team emerged victorious as Bridgeport took care of Morgantown, 8-2.

Ben McDougal went 5.2 for the Tribe giving up 2 runs on 3 hits with 4 walks and 9 strikeouts.

JD Love went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Chris Harbert hit a 2-run homer in the fifth.

The Mohigans were held to 2 runs on just 4 hits, with the 2 RBI courtesy of a Jacob Kennell single in the 2nd and Avante Neal single in the 6th.

