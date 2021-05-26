Advertisement

Bridgeport baseball downs Morgantown, 8-2

Tribe struck for 8 runs on 10 hits
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a AAAA clash on Tuesday in Harrison County, the home team emerged victorious as Bridgeport took care of Morgantown, 8-2.

Ben McDougal went 5.2 for the Tribe giving up 2 runs on 3 hits with 4 walks and 9 strikeouts.

JD Love went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Chris Harbert hit a 2-run homer in the fifth.

The Mohigans were held to 2 runs on just 4 hits, with the 2 RBI courtesy of a Jacob Kennell single in the 2nd and Avante Neal single in the 6th.

