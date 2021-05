CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Security cameras will be placed in various places throughout the city of Clarksburg, WV.

The city says these security cameras are expected to deter crime. The Clarksburg Police Department, City of Clarksburg, Public Works, and IT teamed up to install these cameras across the city.

City of Clarksburg is installing security cameras. (City of Clarksburg)

