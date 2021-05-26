Fairmont State hires Yurish as next head baseball coach
5-year head man at Alderson Broaddus
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5-year Alderson Broaddus head man Matt Yurish has been hired as the next head baseball coach at Fairmont State.
Yurish will be introduced at a press conference on Thursday at noon at Joe Retton Arena.
He led the Battlers to their first-ever MEC tournament in 2021 and first postseason win since 2016. Over his 5 seasons, AB had two 20 win seasons and went to the postseason three times.
Yurish was a stand out pitcher for West Virginia from 2005-08 and led the Mountaineers in strikeouts during his final three seasons.
