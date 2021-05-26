Advertisement

Former Mountaineer rifle shooter Patrick Sunderman qualifies for Olympics

Will shoot for Team USA in Tokoyo
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer Patrick Sunderman is heading to Tokoyo.

Sunderman, who competed for WVU from 2013-16, finished in second place at the USA Shooting Trials on Wednesday.

He, along with Nick Mowrer will be Team USA’s representatives on the Smallbore Olympic Team.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Ginny Thrasher placed third overall and secured an alternate spot on the women’s smallbore team.

The rifle portion of the Olympics are set to being on July 24 in Tokyo.

