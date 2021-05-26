Advertisement

Former W.Va. Delegate arraigned in court following Capitol riot

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House Delegate has been arraigned for the second time.

Derrick Evans was arraigned Wednesday morning following his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riots. The courtroom still limiting access because of the pandemic, so Evans and his attorney attended remotely.

The U.S. government says new evidence from social media came to light of his involvement leading to the tacking on of more charges.

The government said in court they are in the preliminary stages of working with Evans’s defense team on a potential plea.

The four charges Evans faces - entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, and picketing in the Capitol.

Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol

Evans filmed himself and others going inside the Capitol on January 6 as Trump supporters attempted to stop the legitimate 2020 election results from being confirmed in Congress.

A status hearing is expected on June 25th so the two sides and judge can go over any updates in the evidence and whether the two sides reached a plea deal.

For our previous coverage, click here.

