Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! And a stormy one too! Lots of showers and thunderstorms have been developing since the early afternoon all ahead of a significant cold front that moved through about 5-6 pm depending on where you were. These thunderstorms brought with them some hail, but also some very gusty winds. The National Weather Service had placed the northern part of our area in a Slight risk for thunderstorms, and the southern area in a lesser marginal risk, stating that the biggest threat with these storms would be very gusty winds, along with some hail and lightning. Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings remain in effect till approximately 8 pm this evening. After the front moves through, we will see much calmer weather. Expect cloudy to dissipate and slightly cooler and drier conditions into tomorrow. Friday will prove to be another potentially severe weather day and our third system of the week approaches. I think most of the day will be a wet one and again severe storm likely. Showers will continue into Saturday. Sunday and Monday look like much better days with average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy: Low: 62

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 82

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms: 75

Saturday: Showers: High 62

