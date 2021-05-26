Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lots of showers and thunderstorms have been developing since the early afternoon all ahead of a significant cold front that is expected to move through about 5-6 pm depending on where you were. These thunderstorms could with them some hail, but also some very gusty winds. The National Weather Service had placed the northern part of our area in a Slight risk for thunderstorms, and the southern area in a lesser marginal risk, stating that the biggest threat with these storms would be very gusty winds, along with some hail and lightning. Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings remain in effect till approximately 8 pm this evening.

