Advertisement

Liberty’s Hutson to play baseball at Garrett College

Senior is hitting .440 with three home runs this year and has a sub-3.00 earned run average
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty senior outfielder and pitcher Matthew Hutson has signed to play baseball at Garrett College in Maryland.

Hutson is batting .440 this year with three home runs. On the mound, he has a sub-3.00 earned run average.

Lincoln alums Baron Swiger and Pat Bart are friends with Hutson who also play at Garrett. Their positive experiences in the program played a factor in his decision, Matt says.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
With the Mylan plant closing, Morgantown wonders what’s next

Latest News

Jackson Wolf
8th seed WVU upsets No. 1 Texas, 5-1, behind senior ace Wolf
South Harrison baseball
South Harrison Surges by Tygarts Valley, 7-4
Sunderman
Former Mountaineer rifle shooter Patrick Sunderman qualifies for Olympics
5 Sports Podcast Episode 19: Juwan Staten