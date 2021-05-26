Liberty’s Hutson to play baseball at Garrett College

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty senior outfielder and pitcher Matthew Hutson has signed to play baseball at Garrett College in Maryland.

Hutson is batting .440 this year with three home runs. On the mound, he has a sub-3.00 earned run average.

Lincoln alums Baron Swiger and Pat Bart are friends with Hutson who also play at Garrett. Their positive experiences in the program played a factor in his decision, Matt says.

