Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to collect gemstones for a customized ring for his bride-to-be.(Arkansas State Parks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(Gray News) - A one-of-a-kind engagement ring doesn’t get much more personalized than this.

Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to collect gemstones for a customized ring for his bride-to-be.

A visitor found a 2.20-carat yellow diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park during a cross-country gemstone quest to...

Posted by The State Parks of Arkansas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

It took him five years to find enough gold around his home state for the ring, but he never anticipated coming across a diamond he could use.

Liden and a friend built their own mining equipment to use as they traveled across the country searching for gemstones. They made their way to Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park where he spotted the diamond.

“I saw it shining as soon as I turned the screen over and immediately knew it was a diamond. I was shaking so bad, I asked my buddy to grab it out of the gravel for me,” Liden told Arkansas State Parks.

Staff members of the park’s Diamond Discovery Center confirmed Liden had found a large, yellow diamond.

“I was just hoping to find a couple smaller stones and had planned to buy a center stone later, but that won’t be needed now,” Liden said.

Liden has dreamed of creating a special ring for his future wife since he was in eighth grade. Now, he can design the perfect ring with his bride-to-be using his diamond and other materials collected over the years.

