Mountaineers survive & advance with 8-7 victory over Kansas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia baseball will live to see another day.

No. 8 WVU survived a doozy of a contest to down No. 9 Kansas 8-7 in the play-in game of the Big 12 tournament to advance to the double elimination bracket.

The Mountaineers will face No. 1 seed Texas on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of ninth in a 7-7 contest, center fielder Victor Scott worked a walk from pitcher Jonah Ulane which allowed Ben Abernathy to touch home and seal the victory.

Catcher Matt McCormick went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI, including the game tying 2 RBI triple in the fourth.

