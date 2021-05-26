Nancy Nehrig Frazer, 77, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on March 23, 1944 a daughter of the late Howard “Bud” and Virginia Nehrig. Serving others was a way of life for Nancy. She was an active member of Levels United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years. She also served in the role of camp counselor during the summer at the Fairmont District United Methodist Youth Camp. It was during her many years as serving as camp counselor and Emergency Medical Technician that her camp charges lovingly nicknamed her “Boo Boo”. Nancy made many missionary trips to Russia with several members of the local United Methodist Russia Initiative. She served at the Soup Opera in Fairmont for many years. Through the years, Nancy was active in different area organizations. As an Adjunct Instructor, she taught English at Fairmont State University for over 20 years. She spent 35 years as an EMT for the Marion County Rescue Squad as a first responder. She became one of the first female firefighters in Marion County and the State of West Virginia when her role changed from first responder to firefighter with the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. During her years of service at WDVFD, she held many different positions and advanced to Deputy Chief before retiring from active duty due to her illness in 2010. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing a laugh, a meal, or a shoulder to lean on. She also loved her four-legged friends. If you stopped by for a visit, you were sure to meet a friendly cow, horse, cat, dog, or chicken. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Dr. David G. Frazer; her daughter Jennifer Frazer of Fairmont; her son Jason D. Frazer and his wife Heather of Morgantown; her sister Bonnie Bell of Homer City, Pennsylvania; one granddaughter Lauren Fitzwater. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Robert Bell. The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers which included nurses and staff at West Virginia Caring, instructors, and students from On Eagles Wings, friends, and family. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554 on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1- 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 1:00 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:04 p.m. (13:04) with Pastor Bert Coffman and Pastor Stanley Merrifield officiating. Burial will follow at Nuzum Cemetery. In keeping with Nancy’s passion of service to others, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to one of the following; Levels United Methodist Church, the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, or On Eagles Wings. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.