One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - A person drowned at Cheat Lake on Tuesday just before 8 pm, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Backwaters off of Morgan Run for a report of a drowning. Multiple witnesses stated that the victim was attempting to swim to a concrete pier and struggled to stay afloat, the department says. Witnesses attempted to give aid to the victim, but were unsuccessful.

The Morgantown Dive Team and Marion County Dive Team helped recover the victim’s body.

