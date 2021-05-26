Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Marlee

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This is sweet Marlee! She’s a 10 month old Yorkie mix and weighs 13 lbs.

Marlee’s one of the happiest pups I’ve seen in a long while. House training is in progress, but she will need your help finishing with that. She would do well with kids, as she does still have a lot of puppy energy. She is treat motivated, so housetraining shouldn’t be difficult to complete.

She’s spayed, micro chipped, has been vaccinated but will need her second DHPP 6/15.

Marlee is being fostered near Fairmot, WV and her adoption fee is $150. If you are interested in adopting Marlee, an application for her adoption can be submitted by following this link: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
With the Mylan plant closing, Morgantown wonders what’s next

Latest News

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
Cheat Drowning
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers
City of Clarksburg installing security cameras in hopes to deter crime
City of Clarksburg installing security cameras in hopes to deter crime
Purple Heart
Purple Heart