Pet Helpers: Marlee

This is sweet Marlee! She’s a 10 month old Yorkie mix and weighs 13 lbs.

Marlee’s one of the happiest pups I’ve seen in a long while. House training is in progress, but she will need your help finishing with that. She would do well with kids, as she does still have a lot of puppy energy. She is treat motivated, so housetraining shouldn’t be difficult to complete.

She’s spayed, micro chipped, has been vaccinated but will need her second DHPP 6/15.

Marlee is being fostered near Fairmot, WV and her adoption fee is $150. If you are interested in adopting Marlee, an application for her adoption can be submitted by following this link: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

